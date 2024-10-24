Turkish forces neutralize 59 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish forces conducted airstrikes on 47 terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria, "neutralizing" 59 PKK and PKK/YPG militants, including two ringleaders, according to the National Defense Ministry on Thursday.

Türkiye has conducted air operations in northern Iraq and Syria and since Wednesday, targeting 47 terrorist sites and "neutralizing" 59 terrorists, including two ringleaders, the ministry said, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency. The operation followed a terrorist attack on a Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in Ankara's Kahramankazan district on Wednesday.Two terrorists who attacked the facilities were "neutralized," while five victims were killed and 22 injured, said Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.Yerlikaya announced on Thursday that the perpetrators of the attack have been identified as Mine Sevjin Alcicek and Ali Orek, codenamed Rojger, both of whom are members of the PKK terror group.

News.Az