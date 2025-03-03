Turkish foreign minister announces frequent meetings of european leaders on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meetings of European leaders on Ukraine and European security issues will become much more frequent and could be held every two or three weeks.





The head of the department, Hakan Fidan, stated this following the meeting of European leaders on Ukraine, which took place in London, News.Az informs via the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"At the moment, the European leaders who visited the United States have gathered together to discuss measures and solutions. They have authorized their technical groups to look for solutions to the problem. In the future, these meetings will continue. As we understand, they will become much more frequent. That is, they will not be held every six months, and not every two months, but maybe every two or three weeks," Fidan said.

The head of Turkish diplomacy noted that "the US policy pursued in recent weeks has raised questions among European leaders, especially regarding the Ukrainian issue and European security in general."

"This is openly discussed here. Of course, we are closely following these discussions. We will all see together whether there will be a peace agreement on Ukraine, whether Europe will have a new security architecture in this context," Fidan said.

He expressed hope that in Ukraine "there will be an immediate ceasefire, followed by a permanent peace agreement." However, he noted that "different countries have different ideas about what methods will make this possible."

