Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss regional developments

The talks were held by phone and focused on efforts to reduce tensions amid recent developments in the region, the sources said, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Fidan had earlier warned that a potential United States attack on Iran would be “wrong,” calling on Washington and Tehran to resolve their differences through diplomacy.

Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran to reach an agreement over its nuclear program, warning that otherwise the “next attack” would be “far worse.” T

The U.S. carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day Iran–Israel war in June 2025, according to the account referenced by the sources.