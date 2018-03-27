Turkish jets kill 41 PKK militants in Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 41 Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants were killed during an air operation on March 22 in northern Iraq, the Turkish army said.

The Turkish General Staff said in a statement that members of the PKK, who were plotting an attack on Turkish forces, were killed in northern Iraq’s Qandil region, Hurriyet Daily reported.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the PKK has its main base in Mt. Qandil region near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when peace talks between the PKK and Turkey collapsed.

News.Az

