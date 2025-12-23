Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss ties, regional issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held discussions on bilateral relations and regional issues, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During a phone call, Erdogan emphasized Türkiye’s continued support for Lebanon’s stability and sovereignty, according to the statement, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

He also noted that the two countries “have significant potential in the fields of trade and investment.”

Erdogan expressed Ankara’s readiness to contribute to international mechanisms that aim to enhance Lebanon’s security.

He also underscored Türkiye’s opposition to “Israel’s aggressive posture toward Lebanon,” the statement added.

Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire in November 2024 after more than a year of cross-border attacks amid the war in Gaza. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 others were injured.

Under the ceasefire, Israeli forces were supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January, but have only partially pulled out, maintaining a military presence at five border outposts.

News.Az