Azerbaijan and Armenia close to signing peace treaty - Erdoğan
Azerbaijan and Armenia are close to signing a peace agreement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 16th Ambassadors Conference, News.Az reports, citing the Anadolu Agency.
“While conducting dialogue with Azerbaijan, we are simultaneously advancing the normalization process with Armenia,” the Turkish president said.