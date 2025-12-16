Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan and Armenia close to signing peace treaty - Erdoğan

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan and Armenia close to signing peace treaty - Erdoğan
Photo: APA

Azerbaijan and Armenia are close to signing a peace agreement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 16th Ambassadors Conference, News.Az reports, citing the Anadolu Agency.

“While conducting dialogue with Azerbaijan, we are simultaneously advancing the normalization process with Armenia,” the Turkish president said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      