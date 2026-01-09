Turkish low-cost carrier AJet cancels flights to Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish low-cost air carrier AJet announced Friday that six flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday to Iran’s capital Tehran have been cancelled.

"Due to regional developments in Iran, a total of 6 flights scheduled for Friday, January 9 and Saturday, January 10 to Theran have been cancelled. Our passengers are being informed about the current status of the flights," AJet said, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Since late December, Iran has seen waves of protests over the steep decline in the value of the Iranian rial and deteriorating economic conditions. The protests started on Dec. 28 near Tehran's Grand Bazaar and later expanded to a number of cities across the country.

Iranian officials have not released official casualty statistics. On Thursday, however, the Human Rights Activists News Agency said that 2,277 people had been arrested, dozens injured, and 42 people killed, including eight security personnel.

