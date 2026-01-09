Dubai–Iran flights canceled amid Iran unrest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 20 flights between Dubai and major Iranian cities were canceled for Friday, including services to Tehran, Shiraz and Mashhad, according to flight information published on the Dubai Airports website. The affected flights were operated by flydubai.

The website did not state a reason for the cancellations. However, Iran has been experiencing a nationwide internet blackout that began Thursday as authorities attempted to suppress expanding protests over worsening economic conditions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Additional regional airlines also halted services to Iran on Friday. Turkish media reported that Turkish Airlines canceled 17 flights, while Ajet scrapped six and Pegasus Airlines suspended several routes to Iranian cities. Two flights between Doha and Tehran were also canceled, according to Hamad International Airport’s website.

Iran has been shaken by days of demonstrations over economic grievances, prompting authorities to impose heavy restrictions on connectivity and movement.

