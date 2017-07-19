Turkish man jailed for insulting Ataturk

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man who insulted Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, was jailed for two-and-a-half years on Wednesday, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

Hasan Akar, in his mid-50s, was sentenced after being convicted of defaming Ataturk’s memory and “inciting people to hatred and hostility” by a court in Bakirkoy, Istanbul.

The case was brought after a video made by Akar showing him swearing about the first president was aired by the private Kanal D TV channel on May 9.

Ataturk, whose name means father of the Turks, was a hero of World War I who went on to lead Turkey in its War of Independence before founding the modern state in 1923. He is deeply respected in Turkey, where laws protect his name and memory.

News.Az

News.Az