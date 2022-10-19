Turkish parliament extends troops’ deployment in Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The parliament approved a presidential motion on Oct. 18 to extend the mandate of Turkish troops in Lebanon for one more year, News.az reports citing Daily News.

The mandate for deployment of Turkish Armed Forces as part of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) will be extended as of Oct. 30, 2022.

The motion for UNIFIL mission has been extended every year since it was first approved by the parliament in September 2006.

The UNIFIL was established in 1978 when Israel withdrew from Lebanon. The U.N.’s peacekeeping force aims to provide security and help the Lebanese government in rebuilding its authority.

Nearly 10,600 troops from 40 countries are part of the UNIFIL mission.

