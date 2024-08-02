Turkish police detain 99 suspected IS members

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish police detained 99 suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) group in operations carried out across 26 provinces in the past three days, the country's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Friday on social media platform X.

The minister did not specify the time frame of the operations.The Turkish government designated IS a terrorist organization in 2013, blaming it for a spate of deadly attacks in the country since 2015.Turkish police have been regularly conducting counter-terrorism operations against IS members across the country.

News.Az