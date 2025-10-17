Turkish president calls for healing and rebuilding in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the urgent need for Gaza to heal and rebuild, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to ensure that the ongoing Hamas-Israel agreement leads to lasting peace.

Speaking at the 5th Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum in Istanbul, Erdogan said: “Due to Israel’s poor record, we remain wary as Gaza urgently needs to heal and rebuild,” News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Erdogan added that Türkiye is making intensive efforts to ensure that the Hamas-Israel agreement lasts and paves the way for lasting peace.

On the ongoing Sudan crisis, he said Türkiye is deeply saddened by the clashes in Sudan, expressing hope for a ceasefire and lasting peace there.

Erdogan also underlined that the international community has not paid enough attention to the tragedy in Sudan, stressing that “ending the bloodshed is everyone’s humanitarian duty.”

“The Western world, unfortunately, sees civil wars, conflicts, and disputes in Africa as the continent’s destiny,” he said.

News.Az