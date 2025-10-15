Erdogan praises South Africa’s support for the Palestinian cause

The meeting took place at the presidential complex and addressed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, News.Az reports citing TRT World.

Ankara is monitoring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the implementation of the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, Erdogan told Mashatile.

Wishing South Africa success in its preparations for the G20 summit in November, Erdogan said Türkiye will be represented at the meeting in the best possible way.

The Turkish president said they are working to enhance cooperation between the two countries, expressing his hope that the decisions made and the documents signed during the inaugural Bilateral National Commission meeting would be auspicious.