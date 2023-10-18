Turkish President congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Azerbaijan on October 18 – the Day of Restoration of Independence, News.az reports.

"I extend my warm congratulations to Azerbaijan, the brotherhood of which has no equal in the world, on the Day of Restoration of Independence. On behalf of the whole of Türkiye, I greet my brother President Ilham Aliyev and the entire Azerbaijani people on the occasion of this proud day," he said.

