Turkish President Erdogan unveils 16-minister cabinet
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces Turkish Cabinet after taking oath as first president under new government system.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unveiled the new 16-minister Cabinet in the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, the first-ever Cabinet under the new presidential system made a reality on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.
Here are the members of the first Cabinet of Turkey's new presidential system of government:
Justice Minister: Abdulhamit Gul
Labor, Social Services and Family Minister: Zehra Zumrut Selcuk
Environment and Urbanization Minister: Murat Kurum
Foreign Minister: Mevlut Cavusoglu
Energy and Natural Resources Minister: Fatih Donmez
Youth and Sports Minister: Mehmet Kasapoglu
Treasury and Finance Minister: Berat Albayrak
Interior Minister: Suleyman Soylu
Culture and Tourism Minister: Mehmet Ersoy
National Education Minister: Ziya Selcuk
National Defense Minister: Hulusi Akar
Health Minister: Fahrettin Koca
Industry and Technology Minister: Mustafa Varank
Agriculture and Forestry Minister: Bekir Pakdemirli
Trade Minister: Ruhsar Pekcan
Transport and Infrastructure Minister: Cahit Turan
Erdogan also announced Fuat Oktay as vice president.
