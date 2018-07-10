Yandex metrika counter

Turkish President Erdogan unveils 16-minister cabinet

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces Turkish Cabinet after taking oath as first president under new government system.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unveiled the new 16-minister Cabinet in the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, the first-ever Cabinet under the new presidential system made a reality on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Here are the members of the first Cabinet of Turkey's new presidential system of government: 

Justice Minister: Abdulhamit Gul

Labor, Social Services and Family Minister: Zehra Zumrut Selcuk

Environment and Urbanization Minister: Murat Kurum 

Foreign Minister: Mevlut Cavusoglu 

Energy and Natural Resources Minister: Fatih Donmez

Youth and Sports Minister: Mehmet Kasapoglu 

Treasury and Finance Minister: Berat Albayrak 

Interior Minister: Suleyman Soylu

Culture and Tourism Minister: Mehmet Ersoy

National Education Minister: Ziya Selcuk

National Defense Minister: Hulusi Akar

Health Minister: Fahrettin Koca

Industry and Technology Minister: Mustafa Varank

Agriculture and Forestry Minister: Bekir Pakdemirli

Trade Minister: Ruhsar Pekcan

Transport and Infrastructure Minister: Cahit Turan  

Erdogan also announced Fuat Oktay as vice president.

News.Az


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

