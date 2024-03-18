Turkish President extends congratulations to Vladimir Putin on election

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with Russian President Putin over the phone, News.az reports.

During the conversation, President Erdogan congratulated Russian President Putin on his election victory.

President Erdoğan expressed his belief that the positive trend in Turkey-Russia relations will continue to strengthen in the new period. He also stated that Türkiye is ready to play any facilitating role for the return to the negotiation table in Ukraine.

