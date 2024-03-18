Yandex metrika counter

Turkish President extends congratulations to Vladimir Putin on election

  • World
  • Share
Turkish President extends congratulations to Vladimir Putin on election

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with Russian President Putin over the phone, News.az reports.

During the conversation, President Erdogan congratulated Russian President Putin on his election victory.

President Erdoğan expressed his belief that the positive trend in Turkey-Russia relations will continue to strengthen in the new period. He also stated that Türkiye is ready to play any facilitating role for the return to the negotiation table in Ukraine.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      