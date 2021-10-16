Turkish president meets German chancellor in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday in Istanbul, Anadolu Agency reports.

The meeting, which was held at the Huber Mansion in Tarabya, lasted for an hour.

After the meeting, Erdogan and Merkel went out on the balcony and had a conversation there for a while.

Later, Erdogan and Merkel met over lunch.

The two leaders are also expected to hold a joint press conference.

Earlier, Merkel and Erdogan boarded a golf cart and visited the beach area of the mansion. Standing next to the flags of Turkey and Germany, the two leaders greeted local and foreign journalists in the area.

News.Az

