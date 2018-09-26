Turkish president meets world leaders in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meetings came on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Tuesday with world leaders in New York, including his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May, Anadolu Agency reported.

Erdogan first met with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras behind closed doors and later held similar meetings with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and Slovenian President Borut Pahor.

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun accompanied Erdogan when he met with with the leaders of France and the UK.

