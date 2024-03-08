Turkish president to meet with Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to Türkiye on Friday to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Thursday. The meeting is expected to take place in Istanbul, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"The visit will encompass a detailed discussion of the course of the Ukraine-Russia war, the recent situation of contacts regarding the continuation of the Grain Corridor Agreement, and the efforts for lasting peace in the region," the statement said. The talks will also address bilateral relations.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has time and again called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the fighting, which began in February 2022, through negotiations.

Turkish peace efforts have been fruitful, such as the landmark grain deal in July 2022, and the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow did not extend the deal after July 2023 citing restrictions on Russian grain exports.

News.Az