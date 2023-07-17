Turkish president to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Northern Cyprus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) between July 17-20, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

According to a statement by Turkish Communications Directorate, meetings in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE will focus on bilateral relations, global and regional issues, and possible areas of cooperation especially in the fields of economy and investment.

On July 20, Erdogan will attend Peace and Freedom Day celebrations in TRNC.

He will exchange views with TRNC President Ersin Tatar on the latest developments in the Cyprus issue, as well as bilateral relations, and will inaugurate the new terminal building and runway of Ercan International Airport.

News.Az