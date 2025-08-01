Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Syria and Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, discussed the latest developments in Syria and Gaza on Friday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Steps that can be taken toward recognition of the State of Palestine within the framework of the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly were also discussed during the phone call, the sources added, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

