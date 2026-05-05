Samsung chairman urges union to end pay dispute

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Samsung Electronics Co Ltd board chairman Shin Je-yoon has urged unionised workers to resolve ongoing pay disputes with management, warning that a planned strike could damage both the company and the wider economy.

In an internal memo sent to employees, Shin said he was concerned that production and deliveries could be disrupted if industrial action goes ahead. He warned that such disruptions could weaken the company’s competitiveness and lead to customers shifting away from Samsung, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Samsung is the largest company in South Korea by revenue and a major global semiconductor supplier. Shin said prolonged strikes could have wider consequences, including potential capital outflows, reduced tax revenue, and pressure on the South Korean won.

Unionised workers at the chipmaker are seeking higher bonuses and have threatened an 18-day strike starting May 21 if no agreement is reached.

Shin called for “sincere dialogue” between both sides, stressing that negotiations are the best path to avoid operational disruption and economic fallout.

The dispute comes at a sensitive time for the global semiconductor industry, where supply stability and production continuity remain critical for international clients.

News.Az