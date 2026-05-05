Fujairah Port fire was result of “American adventurism”, Iranian media say - VIDEO

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A massive blaze at oil facilities in Fujairah Port in the United Arab Emirates on Monday was a direct consequence of “American adventurism” in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian media.

Citing a senior military source, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) said the Iranian armed forces had no premeditated plan to attack the oil facilities, News.Az reports, citing Press TV.

Authorities in Fujairah said a fire broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Monday and accused Iran of carrying out a drone strike.

“What happened was a product of the US Army’s adventurism to create a corridor for the illegal passage of ships through the prohibited waterways of the Strait of Hormuz,” the source said.

He added that the US military must take responsibility for the incident, accusing Washington of recklessly endangering regional stability.

In a sharp rebuke of US foreign policy, which he said had fuelled unprecedented tensions in the region, the source called on American officials to change course.

“American politicians must put an end to the use of force in the diplomatic process and cease military adventurism in this sensitive oil region, which affects the economies of countries around the world,” he said.

Footage reportedly shows the Port of Fujairah in the UAE after it came under attack.



Follow: https://t.co/mLGcUTS2ei pic.twitter.com/hC50zU76bz — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) May 4, 2026

According to Press TV, the fire at Fujairah Port, a key energy hub in the UAE, came after US President Donald Trump announced he had ordered the military to begin an operation to challenge Iran’s control over the Strait and allow commercial ships to pass.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned in response that any attempt by US military or commercial vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without coordination with Iranian authorities would be met with swift and decisive action.

News.Az