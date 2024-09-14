Turkish security forces capture accused planner of Istanbul church attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the accused planners behind an attack this January on Istanbul’s Santa Maria Italian Church that left one person dead has been captured, Turkish security sources said on Saturday.

The sources confirmed that Viskhan Soltamatiov, who also reportedly supplied weapons used in the attack, was apprehended through an operation in Istanbul by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.The Jan. 28 armed assault on the church in Istanbul's Sariyer district was claimed by the terrorist group Daesh/ISIS. The attack resulted in the loss of Tuncer Cihan, age 52.

