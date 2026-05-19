Nato faces arsenal strain as Iran war drains weapons stockpiles

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NATO military chiefs are meeting in Brussels on Tuesday amid growing concerns that the ongoing war in Iran is rapidly depleting allied weapons stockpiles, including high-demand missile interceptors and air defence systems, raising questions about the alliance’s readiness for multiple simultaneous conflicts.

US military operations in Iran have driven unusually high consumption of advanced munitions, with Pentagon figures estimating costs exceeding $29 billion since the start of the conflict. Allies are increasingly worried that production capacity is failing to keep pace with battlefield demand, potentially delaying or limiting deliveries of US-made systems already pledged to European partners and Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

Military chiefs from all 32 NATO member states are expected to examine how sustained weapons depletion could affect the alliance’s deterrence posture, particularly as tensions with Russia persist. The meeting will also review broader operational readiness following recent airspace security incidents in Europe, including temporary disruptions in Finland after suspected drone activity.

Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus G. Grynkewich and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are expected to lead discussions focused on accelerating defence production and reinforcing stockpile resilience. Officials warn that the strain on supplies underscores the need for rapid industrial scaling, as simultaneous global conflicts place unprecedented pressure on Western arsenals.

News.Az