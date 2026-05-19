President Ilham Aliyev highlights WUF13 opening on social media - VIDEO
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A video highlighting the opening ceremony of the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) has been shared on the social media accounts of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.
Prezident İlham Əliyevin “Euronews” televiziyasına müsahibəsi (18.05.2026) pic.twitter.com/xOh1Lu85sp
Prezident İlham Əliyevin “Euronews” televiziyasına müsahibəsi (18.05.2026) pic.twitter.com/xOh1Lu85sp— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) May 19, 2026
By Aysel Mammadzada