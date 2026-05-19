Manhunt ends in suicide after suspect kills 6 in Türkiye's Mersin - VIDEO

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A massive, helicopter-supported manhunt in Türkiye's Mersin province ended in tragedy after a gunman killed six people, wounded eight others, and ultimately took his own life when cornered by law enforcement.

The deadly rampage began in the Tarsus district, where 37-year-old Metin Ö. targeted a butcher shop and restaurant where he had been employed a year prior. Opening fire with a handgun, he killed employee Ahmet Ercan and business owner Sabri Pan. The suspect then fled the scene in a white getaway car, sparking a violent spree across the region. During his escape, he shot and killed a truck driver at a gas station, forced a motorcyclist into a ditch, killing him, and fatally shot a young shepherd in a rural neighborhood. He also targeted and killed his ex-wife, Arzu Özden, as she walked along a roadside in the neighboring Çamlıyayla district, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Akit.

Eight other individuals were injured during the multi-location attacks and were rushed to nearby hospitals, including Tarsus State Hospital, for emergency treatment.

Following the massacre, numerous gendarmerie teams launched an intensive search operation that continued through the night. Authorities eventually tracked the suspect's abandoned getaway vehicle to a rural, forested area. Gendarmerie units closed in on a house in the Çokak area where the suspect was hiding. Realizing he was completely surrounded and about to be captured, the gunman turned his weapon on himself and committed suicide.

News.Az