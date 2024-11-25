Turkish Seismic Vessel begins exploration of oil and gas off the coast of Somalia
@Neftegas.Ru
The Turkish seismic survey vessel Oruch Reis began work on the exploration of oil and gas reserves off the coast of Somalia, News.az reports citing Neftegaz.Ru.
President of Turkey R. Erdoğan at the Energy Forum held in Istanbul.
The ship Oruç Reis started working on three sites in the waters of Somalia.
"I hope for good news on the results of these works," the president said.
As previously reported, the ship Oruch Reis reached the port of Mogadishu at the end of October.
Turkey and Somalia signed a memorandum on cooperation in the development of hydrocarbon reserves back in March 2024, and in July of this year an intergovernmental agreement was concluded on its basis, which provides that Turkey will engage in oil and gas exploration in the offshore waters of Somalia in three certain areas.
The area of these plots is approximately 5 thousand. sq. km.
The ship Oruç Reis was launched in 2017. It is intended for carrying out various studies, including geophysical, geological, oceanographic and hydrographic work, as well as two-dimensional and three-dimensional scanning of the seabed.
It has already conducted a significant amount of scientific work in the waters of Turkey.
Collected data on shelf deposits on an area of 23 thousand. sq. km.
