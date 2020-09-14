Turkish trade minister: We are seeking to build free economic cooperation with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We are seeking to sign an agreement on free economic cooperation with Azerbaijan,” said Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan as she met with Speaker of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis.

“Azerbaijan is a friendly and brotherly country for us. Our relations are developing extensively and dynamically,” Pekcan noted.

Pointing to the cooperation with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy to further strengthening economic ties, exchanging experiences, and reducing trade barriers, the Turkish minister said: “We are seeking to sign an agreement on free economic cooperation, which also envisages the reduction of customs clearance costs. A number of measures are being taken for enhancing cooperation with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

“We also believe that Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will agree with us to support women entrepreneurs, and we have drawn up a project in this direction. We will continue our cooperation in these and other areas,” she added.

