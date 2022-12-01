Yandex metrika counter

Turkish, US defense chiefs hold phone talks

  • Region
  • Share
Turkish, US defense chiefs hold phone talks

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The defense chiefs discussed bilateral and regional defense and security issues.

Akar stressed that Türkiye and the US are important allies.

Speaking about Türkiye's cross-border operations in northern Iraq and Syria, Akar said the counter-terrorism operations are being carried out in accordance with the right of self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

He also emphasized that the only target in the operations was terrorists and that Türkiye never targets coalition forces or civilians.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      