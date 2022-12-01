Turkish, US defense chiefs hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The defense chiefs discussed bilateral and regional defense and security issues.

Akar stressed that Türkiye and the US are important allies.

Speaking about Türkiye's cross-border operations in northern Iraq and Syria, Akar said the counter-terrorism operations are being carried out in accordance with the right of self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

He also emphasized that the only target in the operations was terrorists and that Türkiye never targets coalition forces or civilians.

