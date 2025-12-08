Türkiye and Hungary sign security, culture agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye and Hungary have signed agreements across various fields, including aviation, security, technology, culture, and education, to strengthen bilateral relations, Turkish president stated.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Istanbul on Monday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the two countries are close to reaching $6-billion trade volume target, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

"We implemented 28 joint actions, allocated resources to joint projects" in 2025, which was declared Türkiye-Hungary Year of Science and Innovation, Erdogan added.

Orban also hailed Türkiye’s regional role and Erdogan’s diplomatic efforts, saying the Turkic world is emerging as a dynamic and strengthening force.



He said Erdogan had told him that a different world is coming and the Turkic world will gather great energy, and that he observed a grand vision behind the concept of "Turkish century."



The Hungarian premier also appreciated Türkiye’s efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, describing Erdogan as "the only successful mediator" in the process.

The news conference came after the leaders' meeting. Orban is paying a visit to Türkiye to attend the 7th Meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

News.Az