Erdoğan says Türkiye cut trade ties with Israel 18 months ago

Türkiye completely severed trade relations with Israel a year and a half ago, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during his address to the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, News.Az reports.

Erdoğan stressed that Ankara would continue its efforts to help establish peace in Gaza.

He added that the issue of Gaza had topped the agenda during his recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

