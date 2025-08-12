Türkiye and Ukraine presidents discuss key issues and ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, following a request from Kyiv, as reported by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

During the call, the two leaders discussed Türkiye-Ukraine bilateral relations as well as key regional and global issues, the directorate said on X, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

President Erdogan highlighted the progress made in the ongoing direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, describing it as "valuable."

He expressed hope that "meaningful results on the ceasefire" would be achieved during the upcoming negotiation rounds, which are viewed as critical steps toward long-term peace.

Erdogan also conveyed Türkiye’s readiness to host a leaders-level summit to further support the peace process.

He noted that "the establishment of working groups in military, humanitarian, and political fields would pave the way for the summit."

The Turkish president reaffirmed Türkiye’s continued support for "Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," emphasizing Ankara’s role as a key mediator in the conflict.

News.Az