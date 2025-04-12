Türkiye arrests criminal organization leader wanted by Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish police have arrested the leader of a criminal organization who was wanted with a Red Notice issued by Italian judicial authorities, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Assad Ali Gomaa Khodir, wanted for human trafficking and migrant smuggling, was apprehended during an operation in the Fatih district on the European side of Istanbul, Yerlikaya said in a statement posted on X.

The minister said that Khodir, whose nationality has not been disclosed, was responsible for facilitating the illegal transfer of irregular migrants to Italy.

