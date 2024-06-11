Türkiye bans entry to forests in 27 provinces amid fire risk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish authorities have imposed a ban on entering forests across 27 provinces due to the high risk of wildfires, according to state media Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

The decision follows meetings by provincial forest fire fighting commissions, prompted by forecasts from the Meteorology Department indicating rising summer temperatures and strong winds.The ban, effective immediately, restricts access to forests in all 27 provinces, including Istanbul. The duration of the ban varies by region, with Istanbul's restrictions extending until Oct. 15 and other provinces potentially lasting until November.Provincial commissions also established new guidelines for barbecues and campfires in forests and natural parks nationwide. The Anadolu Agency reported that open fires will be completely banned in certain designated areas.

