Türkiye battles Canakkale wildfire for second day after mass evacuations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires across Türkiye, with a large blaze in the northwestern province of Canakkale continuing for a second day after hundreds of residents were evacuated as a precaution.

The fires forced the temporary closure of Canakkale Airport and the Dardanelles Strait — a key waterway connecting the Aegean Sea to the Sea of Marmara — on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said wildfires in the Ezine and Ayvacik districts have been largely contained, but flames in the southern part of the Dardanelles Strait, near the city center, are still burning.

Canakkale Governor Omer Toraman announced that seven planes and six helicopters are working to extinguish the blaze, adding that there is currently no threat to residential areas.

Other fires in Edirne, in the north, and Hatay, in the south, have been fully contained, while efforts continue to control another wildfire in the western province of Manisa, Yumakli said.

News.Az