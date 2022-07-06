Turkiye continues to work with Ukraine, Russia and the UN regarding the grain corridor

The negotiations conducted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a part of the diplomatic efforts to solve the "food crisis" are developing positively, said Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, News.az reports.

"Turkish side continues to work in coordination with Ukraine, Russia, and the UN on the grain corridor."

The minister also stressed that necessary steps were taken to achieve positive results in the near future.

News.Az