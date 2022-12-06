Türkiye counts on Azerbaijan's participation in gas hub project - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye counts on Azerbaijan's participation in the gas hub project, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday in an interview with "TV 24", News.az reports.

"Thanks to the creation of the hub, we will become not only a distribution center, but also a gas sales center. There are countries that support us both in terms of gas production and its sale. We would be happy if Azerbaijan participates in the project as a source country," he said.

News.Az