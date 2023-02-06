Türkiye declares 7 days of mourning

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye has declared 7 days of mourning in connection with the memory of the victims of the earthquake, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"On February 6, 2023, a 7-day national mourning was declared in connection with the earthquakes that occurred in our country. Our flag will be lowered to half-mast until sunset on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in all of our country and foreign representations," the post reads.

