Türkiye declares 7 days of mourning

Türkiye has declared 7 days of mourning in connection with the memory of the victims of the earthquake, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"On February 6, 2023, a 7-day national mourning was declared in connection with the earthquakes that occurred in our country. Our flag will be lowered to half-mast until sunset on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in all of our country and foreign representations," the post reads.


