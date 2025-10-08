Turkish celebrities detained in major narcotics probe - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Istanbul police carried out an operation this morning, detaining several well-known public figures, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Those taken into custody include singers and actors such as Hadise, İrem Derici, Kubilay Aka, Kaan Yıldırım, Demet Evgar, and Berrak Tüzünataç.

The operation is part of an investigation launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into the “use of narcotic or stimulant substances.” Authorities have issued orders to collect blood samples from the detainees.

***

Turkish singer Irem Derici has been detained at her residence in Şişli on charges of promoting drug use, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

As part of an investigation launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, 38-year-old Derici was detained by gendarmerie teams at her home in Şişli on allegations of promoting drug use.

In a statement, the singer’s lawyer, Ayşegül Mermer, said they went to the police station to give a statement: “We have not yet been given any official information regarding the matter. As the process becomes clearer, the public will be informed.”

News.Az