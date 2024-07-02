Türkiye expresses concern about Israeli attacks on Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed concern about Israel's increasing rhetoric and attacks on Lebanon, particularly regarding the future of the region.

"No state in our region, including Türkiye, can feel safe as long as Israeli aggression under [Israel's Prime Minister] Netanyahu's administration is not stopped," Erdogan said on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, News.az reports citing TRT World.Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging border fire since the eruption of the Gaza war in October, but recent escalation has fueled concern of a bigger confrontation.The Lebanese group has linked the cessation of its attacks on Israel to the end of Tel Aviv’s onslaught on Gaza, which has killed nearly 38,000 Palestinians and created a humanitarian catastrophe.While the current fighting between Israel and Hezbollah is still relatively contained, it marks their worst confrontation in 18 years, with widespread damage to buildings and farmland in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.The sides have been trading fire since the Gaza war erupted in October. The hostilities have largely depopulated the border zone on both sides, with tens of thousands of people fleeing their homes.

News.Az