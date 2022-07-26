Turkiye intends to extend the gas contract with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Our main suppliers are Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran. We intend to extend the contracts with them," Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said, News.az reports.

According to him, thus Turkiye will meet its energy needs.

Note that the presidents of Russia and Turkiye, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the issues of cooperation in the field of gas during the talks held in Tehran on July 19.

News.Az