Türkiye, Iraq pledge stronger ties on energy, security and Gaza ceasefire

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein met in Ankara on Friday, pledging to strengthen cooperation on energy, regional stability, and counter-terrorism. They also expressed strong support for the ceasefire in Gaza.

Fidan announced that oil deliveries through the Iraq–Türkiye pipeline resumed on September 27, calling it a milestone for bilateral energy cooperation, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Both ministers underlined their commitment to advancing the Middle Corridor trade route and said they would intensify efforts to turn the project into reality.

On regional issues, Fidan stressed that Iraq has taken “meaningful steps” to uphold Syria’s territorial integrity, urging Baghdad and Damascus to strengthen ties. He also described Iraq’s upcoming Council of Representatives elections as vital for consolidating democracy.

Hussein, for his part, said Baghdad values Ankara’s partnership in tackling common challenges, including terrorism and water security, and reaffirmed Iraq’s willingness to broaden strategic cooperation with Türkiye.

The Iraqi FM said that the issue of water was a key focus during his talks with his Turkish counterpart, stressing that Baghdad views the resumption of oil deliveries via the Iraq–Türkiye pipeline as a significant development for both countries’ economies. Hussein added that Iraq is committed to working closely with Türkiye and Syria to ensure security, noting, “We want to see a secure Iraq, Türkiye and Syria, and we are ready to work together for the security of the entire region.” On Gaza, Fidan said: “We hope the ceasefire is implemented without violations from the Israeli side,” calling for collective regional and international efforts towards a two-state solution. Fidan confirmed that Türkiye had also facilitated the evacuation of its citizens and international activists detained by Israel during the Freedom Flotilla incident.

