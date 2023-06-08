Turkiye is preparing to take command of NATO forces in Kosovo

Turkiye is preparing to take command of NATO forces in Kosovo, News.az reports.

This will take place as part of a planned rotation in the autumn after the worst clashes in the region in a decade.

Turkiye, which has the second-largest military in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after the United States, will take over KFOR from Italy in October. "The transfer of powers has been under consideration for some time, but the final decision was made only recently," notes Bloomberg. The Turkish Ministry of Defense and NATO representatives have not yet commented on the information.

Yesterday it was decided to extend the EU mission in Kosovo - EULEX.

News.Az