Tbilisi hosts luncheon in honor of Azerbaijan’s President

On April 6, a luncheon was hosted in Tbilisi in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a state visit to Georgia, on behalf of Bidzina Ivanishvili, Honorary Chairman of Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
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