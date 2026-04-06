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Tbilisi hosts luncheon in honor of Azerbaijan’s President

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Tbilisi hosts luncheon in honor of Azerbaijan’s President
Photo: Azertac

On April 6, a luncheon was hosted in Tbilisi in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a state visit to Georgia, on behalf of Bidzina Ivanishvili, Honorary Chairman of Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

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By Ulviyya Salmanli

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