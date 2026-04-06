Israeli military hits three airports and other sites in Iran
AFP via Getty Images
In its most recent update, Israel's military announced it had conducted a fresh wave of extensive strikes in Tehran and other areas of Iran.
In a separate update, the Israeli military identified three airports in Iran as targets of its overnight aerial attacks, which it claimed targeted military infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
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It identified the airports as “Bahram Airport, Mehrabad Airport and Azmayesh Airport”.
By Ulviyya Salmanli