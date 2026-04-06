Israel targets Quds Force, kills commander Bagheri

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On Monday, Israel carried out a strike that killed Asghar Bagheri, one of Iran’s top and most secretive military figures, who served as the commander of the Quds Force’s Special Operations Unit.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the killing in a post on X, saying Bagheri had “advanced numerous attacks against both Israel and worldwide” in recent years, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

News.Az