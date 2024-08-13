Türkiye pledges support for Somalia-Ethiopia dispute, praises progress

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced significant progress in discussions with Somalia and Ethiopia, stating that Ankara will keep working to bridge gaps between the two nations, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

"As Türkiye, our goal is to address the existing concerns and resolve the issues in a way that will benefit not only Somalia and Ethiopia but the entire region,” Fidan said in a joint news conference with his counterparts from Somalia and Ethiopia.Expressing Ankara’s belief that a collaborative and constructive solution is within reach, Fidan stated that they hope to finalize the specific details of a sustainable and effective outcome that benefits everyone involved, by maintaining the active involvement of all parties and their ongoing dedication to the success of the Ankara Process.Stating that during the meetings, specific formulas that could form a framework to resolve differences and unite the parties around a mutually acceptable solution were explored, Fidan announced that the range and number of issues addressed have significantly expanded since the first round."With the sustained engagement of the parties and continued commitment to the success of the Ankara Process, we aim to be able to finalize the specific parameters of a sustainable and viable outcome to the benefit of all concerned,” he said.Fidan added that the Ankara Process continues and Türkiye is "committed as ever.”"We will reconvene in Ankara on Sep. 17 for a third round, with the hope of successfully concluding this process,” he further added.Fidan added that Ankara will keep engaging with the parties and regional partners through ongoing consultations in the meantime.Stressing that Türkiye, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is undertaking the mediation role, Fidan noted that he expects Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hasan Sheikh Mohamud to continue their constructive approaches and commitment to the success of the Ankara Process.Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on Jan. 1.

News.Az