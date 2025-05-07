Türkiye ready to do 'its utmost' to ease tension between India and Pakistan: President Erdogan

Türkiye ready to do 'its utmost' to ease tension between India and Pakistan: President Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday spoke to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over phone and expressed Türkiye's readiness to "do its utmost to prevent further escalation of tensions" between India and Pakistan, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, the phone call addressed the tension between India and Pakistan, the attack that occurred on the night of May 6, and latest developments.

"In the call, President Erdogan expressed Türkiye's solidarity with Pakistan, extended his condolences to the Pakistani martyrs of the attack, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured," the directorate said on X.

He expressed Ankara's support to Pakistan's "calm and measured approach."

