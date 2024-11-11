Türkiye refutes allegations of oil shipments to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has dismissed claims of oil shipments from the Ceyhan terminal to Israel, labeling them "baseless."

The ministry said in a statement that operations of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) Pipeline in Türkiye are managed by BOTAS International under an international agreement with Azerbaijan and Georgia, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. BOTAS has "no authority or involvement in the purchase or sale of oil," the ministry stressed."Companies transporting oil through the BTC pipeline for export to global markets from the Haydar Aliyev Terminal have respected Türkiye's recent decision not to engage in trade with Israel," it noted."No deliveries with Israel as the delivery destination have taken place," the ministry added.

